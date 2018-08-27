Have you seen these photos of Nia Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Disha Patani?

Nia Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Disha Patani shared photos of social media today. Nia Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Disha Patani shared photos of social media today.

While Anushka Sharma and Kajol shared photos from promotional events of their upcoming releases, Parineeti Chopra and Nia Sharma shared photos from their getaways. Scroll to see all photos.

Sharing the photo, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Jaipur mein bhi "sab badiya hai" 😃🌟@varundvn."

Kajol shared this click and wrote, "Aeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! Too kicked ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Makeup artist Mickey Contractor also posted a picture of the divas and wrote, "See what I have!!!!!! Legends in my arms!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️@ashabhosle@madhuridixitnene @kajol @mickeycontractor."

“Just love love love this pic ❤️❤️❤️💃🏻💃🏻,” wrote “Just love love love this pic ❤️❤️❤️💃🏻💃🏻,” wrote Madhuri Dixit with the photo.

Nia Sharma is in Switzerland. Sharing a few photos, she wrote, "Hey Switzerland 🇨🇭.. it's already so awesome to be here!"

Disha Patani shared this selfie. Disha Patani shared this selfie.

Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of her daughter Nitara and wrote, “Let’s take our children to bookshops, so we can give them tools and not just toys #bookwormbaby.” Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of her daughter Nitara and wrote, “Let’s take our children to bookshops, so we can give them tools and not just toys #bookwormbaby.”

"Stories should make you smile and cry at the same time. #BaarishAurChowmein is our one such attempt. Streaming this week on @zee5. Please do watch it and let me know your thoughts! @taapsee @tigmanshu_d," read the caption of the photo shared by Amit Sadh.

"‪All Dressed up for the Indian Independence Day celebration in Chicago!," wrote Preity Zinta with the photo.

Sunny Leone shared a photo from the sets of Splitsvilla.

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo from her Maldives vacation.

Esha Gupta posted a photo with her mom. "Yes m my daddy's girl.. but mom pampers me more.. #favouritechild," wrote Esha in the caption.

Ekta Kapoor shared this photo and wrote, “Reunions❤️.”

Kanchi Kaul also shared this photo on her Instagram account. “Them!!! ❤️nothing but an overdose of love and laughter …. #precious #foreverfriends #madnight @ektaravikapoor @shabirahluwalia,” she wrote along with the photo.

Karan Kundrra shared these photos on social media and wrote, "The first step to becoming a better man is realising you deserve BETTER"

"Stop analysing life .. it makes it complicated .. just live it ❤️🎀 ," wrote Shamita Shetty with her photo.

