Monday, August 27, 2018
Have you seen these photos of Nia Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Disha Patani?

Nia Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma, Kajol and many others shared photos on social media today.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: August 27, 2018 7:13:58 pm
Nia Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani Nia Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Disha Patani shared photos of social media today.

While Anushka Sharma and Kajol shared photos from promotional events of their upcoming releases, Parineeti Chopra and Nia Sharma shared photos from their getaways. Scroll to see all photos.

anushka sharma, varun dhawan Sharing the photo, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Jaipur mein bhi “sab badiya hai” 😃🌟@varundvn.” kajol Kajol shared this click and wrote, “Aeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! Too kicked ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” kajol, asha bhosle and madhuri dixit Makeup artist Mickey Contractor also posted a picture of the divas and wrote, “See what I have!!!!!! Legends in my arms!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️@ashabhosle@madhuridixitnene @kajol @mickeycontractor.” madhuri, kajol, asha bhosle “Just love love love this pic ❤️❤️❤️💃🏻💃🏻,” wrote Madhuri Dixit with the photo. Nia Sharma Nia Sharma is in Switzerland. Sharing a few photos, she wrote, “Hey Switzerland 🇨🇭.. it’s already so awesome to be here!” disha patani Disha Patani shared this selfie. Twinkle Khanna daughter nitara kumar Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of her daughter Nitara and wrote, “Let’s take our children to bookshops, so we can give them tools and not just toys #bookwormbaby.” amit sadh “Stories should make you smile and cry at the same time. #BaarishAurChowmein is our one such attempt. Streaming this week on @zee5. Please do watch it and let me know your thoughts! @taapsee @tigmanshu_d,” read the caption of the photo shared by Amit Sadh. Preity Zinta “‪All Dressed up for the Indian Independence Day celebration in Chicago!,” wrote Preity Zinta with the photo. Sunny Leone Sunny Leone shared a photo from the sets of Splitsvilla. Parineeti Chopra Parineeti Chopra shared this photo from her Maldives vacation. esha gupta Esha Gupta posted a photo with her mom. “Yes m my daddy’s girl.. but mom pampers me more.. #favouritechild,” wrote Esha in the caption. ekta kapoor Ekta Kapoor shared this photo and wrote, “Reunions❤️.” Kanchi Kaul Kanchi Kaul also shared this photo on her Instagram account. “Them!!! ❤️nothing but an overdose of love and laughter …. #precious #foreverfriends #madnight @ektaravikapoor @shabirahluwalia,” she wrote along with the photo. Karan Kundrra Karan Kundrra shared these photos on social media and wrote, “The first step to becoming a better man is realising you deserve BETTER” Shamita Shetty “Stop analysing life .. it makes it complicated .. just live it ❤️🎀 ,” wrote Shamita Shetty with her photo.

