Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

‘Next time, research more seriously’: Anurag Kashyap responds to Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Bollywood’s one & only Milord’ tweet

Anurag Kashyap, who has been maintaining a low profile on Twitter for the last month, spoke out on Wednesday after Vivek Agnihotri shared a screenshot of a purported conversation at a roundtable organised by a digital media outlet.

Vivek Agnihotri, Anurag KashyapVivek Agnihotri slammed Anurag Kashyap for his comments on Kantara and Pushpa. (Photo: PTI, Express Archive)
“Next time, please research a bit more seriously”. That was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap‘s stinging riposte to colleague Vivek Agnihotri’s comments on his analysis on the changing consumption pattern of the filmgoers in India.

Kashyap, who has been maintaining a low profile on Twitter for the last month, spoke out on Wednesday after The Kashmir Files director shared a screenshot of a purported conversation at a roundtable organised by a digital media outlet.

Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday shared a screenshot on Twitter with the headline, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap”. He went on to say, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?” Kashyap responded by saying, “Sir, it’s not your mistake. You research for your films in the same manner you tweet about my conversations. You and your media are exactly the same. No worries, next time please research a bit more seriously.”

According to a video recording of the roundtable conversation organised by The Galatta Plus last week, Anurag Kashyap said Marathi cinema suddenly wanted to replicate the monetary success of the 2015 film Sairat and it’s happening again today.

“With pan-India what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to do that. But the success will be 5 to 10 per cent. A movie like Kantara and Pushpa gives you courage to go out and tell your story.

“But KGF 2, whatever big the success, when you try to emulate that and set a project up, that’s when it starts heading for a disaster. This is a bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. So you have to find films that give you courage,” the Dobaaraa filmmaker said at the roundtable.

The discussants at the roundtable included Karan Johar, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan and Karthi.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 09:29:57 pm
