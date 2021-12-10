Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif leave from Jaipur, see photos

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have left the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district to an undisclosed location. The family members and other guests have also left Jaipur.

Several pictures of Vicky and Katrina leaving Jaipur in a private chopper show them dressed in Indian outfits. While Katrina spotted a yellow colour suit, Vicky was seen in a kurta which he complemented with a dupatta.

Vicky Kaushal left for Jaipur in a private helicopter. (Photo: APH Images) Vicky Kaushal left for Jaipur in a private helicopter. (Photo: APH Images)

Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing traditional outfit as she left for Jaipur. (Photo: APH Images)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took a private helicopter for the Jaipur airport. (Photo: APH Images) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took a private helicopter for the Jaipur airport. (Photo: APH Images)

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh were also spotted at the Jaipur airport. Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif also caught a flight from the Jaipur airport on Friday. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who was among the few celebrities from the Hindi film industry to attend the intimate wedding, was also photographed at the Jaipur airport.

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh left from Jaipur on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh left from Jaipur on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sharvari Wagh at the Jaipur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sharvari Wagh at the Jaipur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif’s family was also spotted at the Jaipur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif’s family was also spotted at the Jaipur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur returned to Mumbai from Jaipur on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur returned to Mumbai from Jaipur on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Angad Bedi reached Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Angad Bedi reached Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal and his wife Veena Kaushal addressed the paparazzi at the Jaipur airport. When a reporter asked Sham to say a few words for the newlyweds, he said, “Bhagwan ki daya se sab theek (All is well with the blessings of almighty).” He also handed over a gift hamper to the media present at the airport and asked them to have some sweets.

Sham Kaushal with his wife Veena Kaushal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sham Kaushal with his wife Veena Kaushal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

A special message on the hamper read, “Thank you so much for travelling from near and far to be with us. It meant the world to us that you were here, to be part of the start of the rest of our lives. Our day was everything we dreamed of and more; your presence, your words, your hugs–they all made our special day even better. We hope you ha a great time, as we did. This is just the beginning of many more celebrations together. Katrina and Vicky.”

Gurdas Maan congratulated the couple in his peculiar way and sang a beautiful song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The couple announced their wedding on social media and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤.”