Newlyweds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra return to Mumbai ahead of their reception, distribute sweets in traditional best. Watch video

After a week of wedding festivities in Jaisalmer and Delhi, actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have returned to Mumbai. The couple, decked up in traditional outfits, were spotted arriving at the Kalina airport with a bunch of sweet boxes for the paparazzi stationed outside. The couple distributed the sweets and were heard saying, “Thank you, guys,” when the paps congratulated them. While Sidharth kept it simple in a white kurta, Kiara opted for a yellow salwaar suit. Sidharth was also seen trying to recreate their wedding pose in which they bowed their heads and did namaste.

After speculations and rumours surrounding their marriage, the couple finally tied the knot on February 7 in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. The wedding was an intimate affair with Bollywood celebrities such as Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, among others, in attendance.

Sidharth and Kiara announced their wedding via social media. The couple posted dreamy pictures and videos, and wrote in the caption of their posts, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Later, they also shared a glimpse of their wedding video, and Kiara’s entry to the tune of “Ranjha” from Shershaah.

On February 9, the couple hosted an intimate wedding reception in Delhi at The Leela Palace. They opted for simple outfits and were seen posing with the guests at the reception. Sidharth and Kiara will host another reception in Mumbai on February 12. The who’s who of the industry is expected to attend the event.