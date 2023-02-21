Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani clicked at Mumbai airport, fans say ‘stay blessed together’. See photos, videos

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The couple tied the knot earlier this month in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer. In the latest photos and videos, both were dressed casually, as Sidharth wore a mauve t-shirt and trousers, while Kiara was dressed in a white sleeveless top and jeans, with a golden bag strapped to her. In the video, Sidharth and Kiara smile and wave at the photographers as they make their way to the car.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani





Many fans commented with heart emojis on the video. One wrote, “Stay blessed together forever…” Others defended Kiara from trolls who attacked her for not wearing the mangalsutra and sindoor. “So many nasty comments from women about Mangalsutra and sindoor. Let her be,” one fan wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were speculated to be in a relationship much before the release of their 2021 film Shershaah. However, the couple refused to confirm or deny their relationship, though their weekend getaways confirmed all the rumours. While Sidharth refused to speak about his relationship with Kiara on Koffee with Karan during his appearance, Kiara gave hints about their love story, and her co-guest Shahid Kapoor promised that ‘big news’ would be on the way soon.