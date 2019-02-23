Newlyweds Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya look like a dream couple in these photos

In the past few months, there has been a flurry of celebrity weddings. That flurry has not stopped yet. This time it is Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihar Pandya. Neeti has uploaded some more photos of her wedding with Nihar.

On Friday night, the “Jiya Re” singer took to Instagram to share more photos from her wedding. The photos, taken candidly, show the couple taking part in traditional marriage rituals.

Neeti captioned the photos, “Love and Gratitude ❤.”

It was earlier reported that Neeti and Nihar had decided to postpone their wedding due to ill-health of Neeti’s father. But in a post a couple of days ago, Neeti uploaded a few photos from the wedding, and said her father’s health is getting better every day. She captioned the post, “With the blessings of family, friends and well wishers, we are blissfully married. Dad’s health is getting better each day. The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support 🙏.”

Here are the photos.

The couple had made an appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show a few days before the wedding. During the episode, they recreated the moment Nihar proposed Neeti.

Neeti is all set to judge Colors’ music reality show, Rising Star. She joins the likes of Shankar Mahadevan and Diljit Dosanjh in the show.