Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun make their first public appearance, host a sundowner

Amid the ongoing ‘wedding season’ in Bollywood, actor Maanvi Gagroo has tied the knot with stand-up comedian Kumar Varun. The couple earlier today took to Instagram and announced the news by sharing beautiful pictures from their intimate wedding.

The newlyweds on Thursday also hosted a sundowner for their family members, friends and colleagues. Maanvi opted for a pink lehenga and Kumar was seen in a black suit. The couple struck adorable poses with each other and their family members.

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun with their family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun with their family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier today, Maanvi Gagroo surprised her fans after she posted beautiful photos from her wedding. Sharing multiple pictures, she wrote, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.”

On the work front, Maanvi Gagroo was recently seen in the web show Tripling Season 3.