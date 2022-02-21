scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar make their first public appearance, see photos

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19. The two tied the knot in Khandala.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 6:32:50 pm
farhan akhtar with shibani dandekarFarhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in Khandala on February 19. The couple, who is back in Mumbai, on Monday posed for the paparazzi outside Shibani’s residence in Bandra. Farhan and Shibani also distributed sweets to photographers present at the venue.

For their first public appearance, Farhan and Shibani wore same colour outfits. While Farhan wore a kurta pajama, Shibani looked stunning in a saree.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was an intimate affair, which was attended by family members and close friends.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Inside Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s wedding: All the photos and videos

Check out Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s photo:

farhan married shibani Farhan Akhtar married Shibani on February 19. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) farhan shibani photos Farhan and Shibani posed together for the first time. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) farhan akhtar photos Here’s a candid photo of Farhan and Shibani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) farhan akhtar Farhan Akhtar handing over sweets to photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) farhan akhtar with shibani dandekar Shibani also joined Farhan in distributing sweets to the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While photos of the couple from the wedding are yet to be out, videos of Farhan dancing with his friends have gone viral. On Sunday, a video of Farhan and Hrithik went viral on social media. In the video, the two are seen grooving to the song “Senorita” from their film Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara.

In another video, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Hrithik Roshan were seen grooving to the Dil Chahta Hai title track, which was being sung by Shankar Mahadevan at the venue.

The wedding was also attended by Anusha Dandekar, Ehsaan Noorani, Amrita Arora among others.

