Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul visit Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple, see videos

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's photos and videos from their Mahakaleshwar temple visit have made their way to social media.

KL Rahul, Athiya ShettyAthiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23. (Photo: ujjaintourist_/Instagram)
Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul visit Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple, see videos
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, who tied the knot on January 23, paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The photos and videos from the couple’s visit are making the rounds of the internet. Athiya was seen dressed in a mustard saree while KL Rahul wore a saffron dhoti and stole.

In the photos and videos, Athiya and KL Rahul were seen offering prayers. The couple also became a part of the grand aarti at the temple.

Also read |Suniel Shetty says he was happy about daughter Athiya dating KL Rahul: ‘Had always told her to connect with South Indian boys’

The visit comes a few days ahead of the Indian cricket team’s third Test in Indore. Team India will play against Australia from March 1.

Watch videos from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s  Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple visit:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UjjainTourist (@ujjaintourist_)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul exchanged vows at her father-actor Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding was attended by only family and close friends. The couple will host a wedding reception after the IPL season gets over.

On his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Suniel opened up about his first meeting with KL Rahul and why he was happy about his daughter’s choice.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was his big fan and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and Mana, they didn’t say much and just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul were on talking terms,” he shared.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 18:30 IST
Telangana engineering student strangles classmate, dismembers body in act of revenge

