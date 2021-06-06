All the photos from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s traditional Himachali wedding

Actor Yami Gautam has called her wedding with Uri director Aditya Dhar “memories for a lifetime.” The Bollywood star tied the knot with the filmmaker on Friday, taking their fans and friends by surprise. The couple revealed the news on social media on. Yami has ever since been sharing clicks from her special day, much to the delight of her admirers.

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in the actor’s home state, Himachal Pradesh, in the backdrop of mountains. The two preferred a very intimate, traditional and close-knit wedding ceremony. Yami on Sunday shared a new set of pictures on her Instagram handle, where the newlyweds are caught in candid moments during the ceremony. They later also posed for a family portrait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Yami had earlier in the day, posted some photos from her pre-wedding ceremonies. She surely made a happy bride. In one of the photos from her Haldi ceremony, Yami’s sister Surilie Gautam is also seen marking her presence. In the other photo, Yami is happily flaunting her ‘chura’ and ‘kalire’.

Surilie too shared a few photos from Yami and Aditya’s wedding festivities earlier.

Another photo that recently surfaced on the internet from the duo’s wedding seems to be posted from their caterer’s social media account. This picture is from Mandi Town, Himachal Pradesh, where Yami is seen dressed in a green saree with sindur and chura, while Aditya is seen in his casual avatar. The picture’s caption read, “Many many congratulations🎉🎉🎉to you on this auspicious occasion of marriage @yamigautam 🥳💝 and it was delightful to meet you and it was pleasure to our group #Royal_caterers_n_tent__decorators be a part of this💝.”

See new photos of Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gitesh Sharma (@royal_group3333)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surilie Gautam (@s_u_r_i_l_i_e)

Announcing her wedding, Yami and Aditya had posted on her Instagram, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in the Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny. Meanwhile, filmmaker Aditya Dhar is prepping for the Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama.