Newly married Sidharth Malhotra quips ‘ab main solo raha nahi’ as paps ask him for ‘solo’ picture. Watch video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been setting couple goals one public appearance after another ever since they tied the knot last month. Days after Sidharth addressed Kiara as “my wife” for the first time, his fans are melting with his latest cute comment about his married life.

The actor, on Tuesday night, was spotted by paps in Mumbai, and when they asked him to post for a “solo” picture, the actor quipped “ab main solo raha nahi”. His quick witted response left the photographers in splits. This video has surfaced on the internet after a few paps posted it on their social media platforms. Watch here:

Responding to Sidharth, the photographers trying to click his pictures said, “haan, ab couple ban gaye.” Netizens are going all “aww” as Sidharth has been dishing out husband gaols. One fan wrote, “Got more handsome after wedding,” another wrote, “Oh Bhai this is really cute❤️,” yet another person wrote, “bhaad.me.jaa_plz

Aaayyyyeeee haaayyee🐒…Dil jeet littaa munde nee😂❤️…*looks up* please keep manufacturing this product 🙏😍.”

After tying the knot in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Boutique Hotel, Jaisalmer, the couple hosted receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai. Sidharth recently shared how he thinks his marriage with Kiara “was meant to be”.

The two actors started dating when they worked on Shershaah together, however they were always tight lipped about their relationship. Recently, while talking to News18, Sidharth said, “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple (their charatcers from Shershaah), in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? (laughs) I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s twin brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding.”

Meanwhile, the portal asked about life after getting married to Sidharth, to with the actress said, “The glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I am very happy.”

After their long wedding festivities, the couple have returned to work. While Sidharth has Yodha and Indian Police Force in the pipeline, Kiara has started shooting on her next romantic drama Satya Prem Ki Kahani, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.