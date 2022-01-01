New Year 2022: Malaika Arora ‘misses’ Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani spend time together

B-Town couples welcomed 2022 in their own way. While Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are back in town after their vacation, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spent the evening together at their home. On Saturday, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram account to share a happy photo of herself. “The Earth, after twirling and hurtling for 365 days is back to square one and so are we. Here’s to another year of juggling and hustling and keeping it together even when it’s all up in the air,” she wrote as the caption. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar started off New Year with reciting Gayathri mantra. “Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun 😄 and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Mira gave a glimpse into her comfy and cosy New Year eve. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo 😅 Happy New Year everyone. For the first time I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love 🍯 💋 Can we do this every year?” Shahid also shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, “Happy happy new year everyone. Keep it real and always make it count. 2022 will be a great year. So, start looking up and working for it. We try every day. God gives when we are ready,” he wrote.

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are spending New Year together. They are on a vacation. “May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story! Wishing you strength & good health on this journey ahead,” he wrote. Kiara treated fans to a video with a caption that read, “And into the New Year we go with renewed faith and gratitude. May 2022 be happier, healthier and safer for all of us.”

While many of the couples spent their New Year eve together, Malaika Arora missed being with Arjun Kapoor, who is currently under quarantine after being tested positive for Covid-19. “As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead,” Arjun wrote with a picture in which he pouted with Malaika. He also shared a picture of the actor on his Instagram story and wrote, “I miss you.” In response, Malaika posted the pouty-selfie on Instagram and wrote she misses him. “I miss you mr pouty @arjunkapoor ( ps. My pout is better than urs ) … happy new year,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Dia Mirza shared a perfect family picture on Instagram. “This year, may we love deeply, live simply, laugh freely, give easily, speak kindly and think calmly,” she wrote, adding, “We followed all Covid protocols and took our masks off just for this picture. Hope we get through this time safe and healthy everyone. Sending you all love and good wishes.”

Sushmita Sen started off New Year by working out, while Tiger Shroff flaunted his abs wishing his fans on the occasion. Sara Ali Khan is also looking forward to the New Year. “New Year resolution: Be myself. Stay myself. Love myself. New Year. Same Me,” she wrote along with a video that depicted her moods.

Preity Zinta, Hina Khan and others also wished fans on New Year.