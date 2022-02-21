New parents Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend ‘favourite kind of Sunday’. See photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seemed to have taken a break from their parenting duties on Sunday to spend some time together. The ever-so-active personalities on the social media platforms have been mindful about sharing their life updates ever since they welcomed their daughter via surrogacy earlier this year. However, Priyanka Chopra on Monday gave a glimpse of how she spent her Sunday. The actor shared a picture in which she was seen holding Nick Jonas’ hand. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “My favourite kind of Sunday.”

In January, Priyanka and Nick shared a note announcing that the two have embraced parenthood. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the note from the family read.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to share screen space with the new Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie. As per Deadline, the duo are attached to collaborate for the first time on a project titled Ending Things. The film has been described as something similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy True Lies.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the franchise. She played the role of Sati in the Keanu Reeves starrer. She will soon be seen in Text For You and Amazon’s Citadel, a global spy series, which is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo through their production company AGBO.