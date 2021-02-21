Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor visit new mother Kareena Kapoor at hospital, see their photos

Even as mediapersons have been waiting to get a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor and her newborn, actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, their older son Taimur, sister Karisma and her father Randhir Kapoor have been captured visiting the new mother at Breach Candy hospital where she delivered her second baby.

Kareena and Saif, who have been married since 2021, welcomed their second son on Sunday morning at 9, confirmed Randhir Kapoor. The veteran actor had said earlier in the day that both Kareena and the newborn were doing fine and he would be soon visiting the hospital to meet his grandson.

Going by the latest pictures online, the Kapoor family made a quick visit to Breach Candy hospital. Saif, Taimur, Karisma and Randhir were seen leaving from the hospital in their respective cars. Randhir earlier said that taimur is delighted to become an elder brother, “Oh! He’s delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart,” he told Times of India.

Not many of Kareena’s friends can visit her due to COVID-19 restrictions but they are making sure to send their best wishes to the Good Newwz star and Saif on social media. Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia and Kareena Kapoor’s paternal cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are among the first to congratulate the couple through adorable Instagram posts.

Kareena had announced her pregnancy in August via her Instagram handle. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, Saif and Kareena had released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”