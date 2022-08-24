New mommy Priyanka Chopra shares childhood pic with her dad on his birth anniversary, Nick Jonas showers love

Priyanka Chopra has shared a beautiful throwback picture from her childhood to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary. In this picture, a happy baby PeeCee and her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra, are seen playing in snow. Ashok Chopra was a physician in the Indian Army.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share this picture and wrote, “Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Everyday. ❤️.” The photo is from Kashmir.

Nick reacted to Priyanka’s post with a red heart emoticon. Her Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula too posted three heart icons in the comment section.

Its been nine years since Priyanka lost her father, as he passed away due to cancer in 2013. Priyanka has shared on several occasions how she misses her father and how he was a great pillar of strength for her. The actor had earlier shared a photo from her memoir Unfinished on social media. The post featured a childhood photo of hers with her dad. “It never gets easier… love you dad♥️,” wrote the actor along. She also got a wrist tattoo that reads, ‘Daddy’s Lil Girl…’ and dedicated it to her father.

Priyanka and her husband, American actor and singer Nick Jonas embraced parenthood early this year. The duo shared the news of welcoming a baby girl, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January, and have been sharing glimpses of hers ever since but are yet to reveal her face.

Priyanka, in a recent Instagram post is seen spending quality time with Malti. She wrote, “Love like no other ❤️.”

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. She’ll now be seen in It’s All Coming Back to Me and then will also start work on Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.