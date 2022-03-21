New mom Priyanka Chopra returns to work, shoots for brand with Blackpink’s Lisa in Rome. See photos

Priyanka Chopra, who recently embraced motherhood, is making sure to keep up with her work commitments. The actor, who otherwise has taken a break from work, was seen in Rome. The actor shot for an high end brand in the city, and amidst her work, she took out time to explore Rome’s beauty. Entrepreneur JC Babin shared some photos of Priyanka on his Instagram account, which left her fans excited. The photos show Priyanka looking gorgeous in a black dress. In one of the photos, she looked busy on her phone, while in another she was captured in a candid moment.

“She has a contagious energy and optimism, multifaceted cultural and societal interests, an immense 7th Art talent and a passion for beautiful arts and sophisticated craftsmanship, with a deep knowledge of Jewelry,” JC Babin captioned a post, describing Priyanka Chopra as his long time friend.

Apart from Priyanka, the brand had also invited Blackpink star Lisa. Ever since Babin shared the photos on his Instagram, fans are eager to see Lisa and Priyanka together. “How I wish Lisa meet Priyanka,” a comment read, while another comment tagged Priyanka as the “Queen of Bollywood.”

Priyanka’s new set of photos came a few days after she treated fans to pictures from her Holi celebration with Nick Jonas and family. “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed,” she wrote as the caption. This year’s Holi marked the couple’s first festival after embracing parenthood. Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby via surrogacy earlier this year. The two shared a note, which read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

On the work front, Priyanka is looking forward to the release of Text For You. She recently wrapped the shoot for her series Citadel, a Russo brothers show for Amazon Prime Video.