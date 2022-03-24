New mom Priyanka Chopra makes rare public appearance, hosts pre-Oscars event in stunning black saree. See pics, video

Actor Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscars event in Beverly Hills, California, held in celebration of South Asian talent. She was joined at the event by her peers, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal and Shruti Ganguly.

The Oscars will be held on March 27 (28th morning in India). Priyanka has previously appeared as a presenter at the Academy Awards. She arrived for Wednesday’s event in a striking black saree, and in her speech hailed some of the nominees at this year’s Oscars.

“Each and every one of you is here today because you are excellent in what you do,” she said, adding, “When I came here 10 years ago, and I started looking for work in America, I remember I was at this Golden Globes afterparty, and it was just Aziz Ansari and I. We counted how many brown people were there in the room, and it was just us. It was great! We congratulated each other, encouraged each other, and met everyone else. But today, I’m not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional. I haven’t been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come here tonight, just to say this, that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you.”

Priyanka has indeed been keeping a low profile since welcoming her first child with husband Nick Jonas, via surrogate in January. The couple had said in a statement then, “We areoverjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with a starring role in the now-cancelled ABC drama Quantico. She then went on to play a villainous role in Baywatch, and appeared in supporting roles in a string of films. Most recently, she played the adult Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, and will next be seen as the lead in the romantic drama Text for You. She also has the ambitious Amazon Prime Video series Citadel.