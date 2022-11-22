scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

New mom Alia Bhatt drops comment on Sonam Kapoor’s video featuring her son Vayu

Alia Bhatt commented "so beautiful" on Sonam Kapoor's video featuring her son Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor baby- Alia BhattSonam Kapoor has revealed her son Vayu's face in new video. (Photos: Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

New parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have treated their fans by sharing a cute video of the two of them spending time with their son Vayu. The couple has given glimpses of their lives in London as the two are seen driving in the woods with Vayu.

Tagging her husband Anand, and parents, actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita, Sonam posted the video on Instagram and wrote, Sweet Nothings #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents 💫 🧿 ❤️.” Sonam also used Tylor Swif’s famous song “Sweet Nothings” as the background score for the video, watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In the video Sonam shows how she and Anand take their son for a ride. We can also see Anil Kapoor spending quality time with his grandson and he is seen pushing the child’s stroller.

Sonam And Anand welcomed Vayu in August this year and have been sharing adorable posts about their journey into parenthood. Towards this particular end of the clip we also see Sonam tenderly holding her baby in her arms. Anand Ahuja commented on the video and wrote, “around the world with my whole world.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam’s post invited a lot of her friends to write sweet comments, however, new mommy Alia Bhatt’s comment has received a lot of love. Alia, on Sonam’s video, wrote, “so beautiful ❤️.” Alia and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a daughter on November 6. The two are yet to reveal their baby’s name.

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora and Athiya Shetty posted a bunch of red heart emoticons in the comments emoticon. One fan wrote, “I love how much @anandahuja is focusing on his driving 😂😂😂. Very cute though 🥰🥰🥰.”

 

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 11:19:33 am
Next Story

Jharkhand green energy task force holds first meeting, focusses on draft Terms of Reference

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan birthday his connection with fans
Kartik Aaryan is here for ‘instant gratification’: How he connected with his fans, won them over
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement