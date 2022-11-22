New mom Alia Bhatt drops comment on Sonam Kapoor’s video featuring her son Vayu

New parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have treated their fans by sharing a cute video of the two of them spending time with their son Vayu. The couple has given glimpses of their lives in London as the two are seen driving in the woods with Vayu.

Tagging her husband Anand, and parents, actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita, Sonam posted the video on Instagram and wrote, Sweet Nothings #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents 💫 🧿 ❤️.” Sonam also used Tylor Swif’s famous song “Sweet Nothings” as the background score for the video, watch here:

In the video Sonam shows how she and Anand take their son for a ride. We can also see Anil Kapoor spending quality time with his grandson and he is seen pushing the child’s stroller.

Sonam And Anand welcomed Vayu in August this year and have been sharing adorable posts about their journey into parenthood. Towards this particular end of the clip we also see Sonam tenderly holding her baby in her arms. Anand Ahuja commented on the video and wrote, “around the world with my whole world.”

Sonam’s post invited a lot of her friends to write sweet comments, however, new mommy Alia Bhatt’s comment has received a lot of love. Alia, on Sonam’s video, wrote, “so beautiful ❤️.” Alia and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a daughter on November 6. The two are yet to reveal their baby’s name.

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora and Athiya Shetty posted a bunch of red heart emoticons in the comments emoticon. One fan wrote, “I love how much @anandahuja is focusing on his driving 😂😂😂. Very cute though 🥰🥰🥰.”