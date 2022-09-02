Netizens wonder if Nysa Devgan-Khushi Kapoor are the new BFFs in town as they party together

Bollywood celebrities Nysa Devgan and Khushi Kapoor were spotted partying Thursday night in Mumbai. The pictures and videos are already doing rounds on the internet and the social media cannot keep its calm with this new budding equation.

Their fashion game was strong as Khushi kept it classy in a black dress with plunging neckline and Nysa looked gorgeous in a red ruched mini dress.

In another video doing rounds on the internet, Khushi and Nysa’s common friend Orhan Awatramani was seen helping Khushi reach her car as there was a huge crowd outside the restaurant. Netizens claim that Khushi was completely lost in the video as she was being helped by Orhan.

On the work front, Khushi will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda.

As for Nysa, the star kid is currently studying international hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. She is yet to confirm her Bollywood debut, although she is already popular on social media.

Talking about Nysa’s debut, father and actor Ajay Devgan had said, “Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.” Mommy Kajol was all supportive as she had said, “Nysa is somebody that will make that decision for herself. I am not pushing her away from it and I am not pushing her towards it. She is 18 years old, she is a grown up woman, young lady.”