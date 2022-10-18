Netizen asks Mumbai Police to take action against Ranveer Singh for driving Aston Martin with expired insurance, his team dismisses claim

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is sometimes seen driving around in his expensive luxury car Aston Martin (worth Rs 3.9 crore), was recently under the scanner as some reports claimed that the vehicle’s insurance policy had expired. The noise surrounding the car began when a netizen claimed that the actor was driving the car without a legitimate insurance policy.

However, the actor’s team on Tuesday shared a statement regarding the same and stated that the car did have a valid insurance policy and even shared the concerned document. The latest policy issue date in the document shows the insurance was renewed as recently as this July.

Their response came after a netizen shared the photo of the actor driving in his car and what they purported was a document claiming that the vehicle’s insurance has expired. “@MumbaiPolice Please take strick action on @RanveerOfficial. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/wzhSCqWzGU,” they wrote. Mumbai Police’s social media handle responded that the tweet has been forwarded to concerned department.

Not too long ago, the actor was spotted driving his vehicle from the Mumbai airport as the paparazzi went into a frenzy to get videos and snaps of the star. Besides the Aston Martin, Ranveer is said to own luxury cars like Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Jaguar XJ L, Audi Q5, and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue.

Before the car issue, Ranveer had landed himself in a legal soup after posing nude for a magazine. An FIR was filed against him that claimed the images were ‘obscene’ and hurt ‘women’s sentiments.’

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and Karan Johar’s family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which reunites him with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The feature also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.