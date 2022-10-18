scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Netizen asks Mumbai Police to take action against Ranveer Singh for driving Aston Martin with expired insurance, his team dismisses claim

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted driving the Aston Martin from the Mumbai airport as the paparazzi went into a frenzy to get videos and snaps of the star. 

ranveer singhRanveer Singh is the owner of multiple luxury cars. (Photo: Ranveer/Instagram)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is sometimes seen driving around in his expensive luxury car Aston Martin (worth Rs 3.9 crore), was recently under the scanner as some reports claimed that the vehicle’s insurance policy had expired. The noise surrounding the car began when a netizen claimed that the actor was driving the car without a legitimate insurance policy.

However, the actor’s team on Tuesday shared a statement regarding the same and stated that the car did have a valid insurance policy and even shared the concerned document. The latest policy issue date in the document shows the insurance was renewed as recently as this July.

Also Read |Deepika Padukone opens up about rumours of trouble in marriage with Ranveer Singh

Their response came after a netizen shared the photo of the actor driving in his car and what they purported was a document claiming that the vehicle’s insurance has expired. “@MumbaiPolice Please take strick action on @RanveerOfficial. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/wzhSCqWzGU,” they wrote. Mumbai Police’s social media handle responded that the tweet has been forwarded to concerned department.

Not too long ago, the actor was spotted driving his vehicle from the Mumbai airport as the paparazzi went into a frenzy to get videos and snaps of the star. Besides the Aston Martin, Ranveer is said to own luxury cars like Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Jaguar XJ L, Audi Q5, and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue.

ranveer singh (Photo: PR)

Before the car issue, Ranveer had landed himself in a legal soup after posing nude for a magazine. An FIR was filed against him that claimed the images were ‘obscene’ and hurt ‘women’s sentiments.’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and Karan Johar’s family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which reunites him with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The feature also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 02:01:25 pm
Next Story

Food truck equals liberation for a group of women from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement