Netflix announces slate of its upcoming projects: Suhana-Khushi’s The Archies, Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress and Kareena Kapoor’s Devotion of Suspect X

As Netflix celebrates its 25th anniversary, it announced its slate of upcoming films and shows for the year at an event in Mumbai. The streaming major has prestigious titles in its arsenal including The Archies, Qala, Chakda Xpress, Khufiya, Jogi, Kathal and the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. In a daylong event, more details about the titles will be shared, including panel discussion and sneak peeks.

The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby, The Archies features an ensemble cast including debutants Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter). Planned as a musical, the film is set in the 60s. Akhtar said at the event, “Archies is set in 1960s Anglo Indian community, and is based in a fictionalised town of Riverdale. I have grown up reading Archies and it’s exciting to adapt the characters and introduce them as a feature film.”

Qala

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee, and will be the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil. The film is described as a “beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.”

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

The film will star Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. It is said to be a suspense thriller and is produced by Amar Kaushik.

Monica Oh My Darling

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher.

Plan A Plan B

Riteish Deshmukh starrer Plan A Plan B follows the story of a matchmaker (played by Tamannaah Bhatia) who believes marriage is for everyone–except herself– and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret.

Khufiya

Netflix thriller Khufiya stars Tabu and Ali Fazal and has been described as the passion project of director Vishal Bhardwaj. An espionage thriller, Tabu said about it earlier, “The film is Vishal’s dear project, which actually was conceptualised long back but couldn’t happen. Then the pandemic happened, which is when it picked up again. We were casting for it during Covid. It’s the world of intelligence, agents, espionage but not like a regular spy thriller that you’ve seen.”

Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma’s comeback film is based on the life of former Indian captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Devotion of Suspect X

Kareena Kapoor returns with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujay Ghosh’s adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino.