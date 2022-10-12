Netflix sets Nov 11 premiere for Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte’s Monica O My Darling

Vasan Bala’s next directorial venture Monica O My Darling is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The dark comedy drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel.

“Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling,” Netflix India posted on Twitter.

Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling pic.twitter.com/sWwOz2E8gs — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 12, 2022

The film marks Bala’s third feature directorial after the unreleased Peddlers and the 2018 action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He also directed the short Spotlight in the Ray anthology from Netflix. Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on The White Tiger, while Apte has starred in their projects Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories.

The first trailer of Monica O My Darling was unveiled by Netflix at last month’s Tudum event.