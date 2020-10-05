scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 05, 2020
Hathras case

Netflix horror-thriller Kaali Khuhi to premiere on October 30

Directed by Terrie Samundra, Kaali Khuhi stars Shabana Azmi, Riva Arora, Satyadeep Mishra and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | October 5, 2020 11:51:40 pm
Kaali Khuhi teaserKaali Khuhi is produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb.

Shabana Azmi and Riva Arora-starrer Kaali Khuhi, a horror-thriller about female infanticide in Punjab, is set to stream on Netflix from October 30.

The streaming giant dropped the film’s teaser on Monday. It gives a sneak peek into the story of a family, whose daughter sees repeated visions of a young girl. The powerful background score adds a chilling effect to the visuals.

Kaali Khuhi, which means ‘Black Well’, is described as the story of Shivangi, a 10-year-old girl, who must save her family’s village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past.

Directed by Terrie Samundra, the movie also stars Satyadeep Mishra and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Meghana Raj, Shweta Tiwari
10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement