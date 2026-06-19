Netflix announces Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2; show to stream on YouTube too

After creating a storm with its first season, comedian Samay Raina is set to return with Season 2 of the highly controversial yet widely watched and discussed show, India’s Got Latent. The new season will premiere simultaneously on both YouTube and Netflix.

On Friday evening, Netflix shared an announcement video for the upcoming season, featuring Samay alongside his longtime friend and creative collaborator, Balraj Singh Ghai. The over two-minute-long video opens with a light-hearted exchange between the two.

Balraj asks Samay whether India’s Got Latent Season 2 is really going to premiere on Netflix, to which the comedian simply replies, “Yes.”

When Balraj jokingly accuses him of betraying YouTube, the platform where the original season premiered, one of Samay’s bodyguards standing behind him quips, “You have to do it for the money.” Balraj then responds, “How much money do you want to earn? Will you forget your fans for money?)”