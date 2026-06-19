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Netflix announces Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2; show to stream on YouTube too
The second season of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent will stream on Netflix and YouTube at the same time.
After creating a storm with its first season, comedian Samay Raina is set to return with Season 2 of the highly controversial yet widely watched and discussed show, India’s Got Latent. The new season will premiere simultaneously on both YouTube and Netflix.
On Friday evening, Netflix shared an announcement video for the upcoming season, featuring Samay alongside his longtime friend and creative collaborator, Balraj Singh Ghai. The over two-minute-long video opens with a light-hearted exchange between the two.
Balraj asks Samay whether India’s Got Latent Season 2 is really going to premiere on Netflix, to which the comedian simply replies, “Yes.”
When Balraj jokingly accuses him of betraying YouTube, the platform where the original season premiered, one of Samay’s bodyguards standing behind him quips, “You have to do it for the money.” Balraj then responds, “How much money do you want to earn? Will you forget your fans for money?)”
An argument breaks out between Balraj and Samay Raina’s bodyguard. Stepping in to calm the situation, Samay clarifies that the show will premiere on both YouTube and Netflix at the same time and with the same duration. Curious, Balraj asks what Netflix is gaining from the arrangement.
Another character, portraying a Netflix representative, then enters the frame and, in a self-aware moment, remarks that Netflix simply likes acquiring shows that have already performed well. However, Balraj continues pressing for an answer about why would then anyone watch it on Netflix. To this, Samay jokingly replies, “There are no ads on Netflix.” Hearing this, the Netflix representative adds, “And there is no comment section either, so people won’t be able to abuse you.”
Responding to the remark, Samay says, “The abuse will come, and we’ll give it, because our show has no filter.” The clip concludes with Samay announcing that, alongside the second season of India’s Got Latent, one of his stand-up comedy specials will also be arriving on Netflix soon.
It’s SAMAY For A Big Reveal ⏰👀
Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2, coming soon, on Netflix pic.twitter.com/bgU8PXhZmj
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 19, 2026
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About the India’s Got Latent controversy
In 2025, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija found themselves at the centre of a major controversy following an episode of India’s Got Latent. The backlash stemmed from an inappropriate question posed by Ranveer to a contestant about his parents, which many viewers found offensive. The incident quickly escalated online, leading to multiple FIRs against Ranveer and the show’s makers, and ultimately resulting in the show’s removal from YouTube. In the aftermath, Samay, Ranveer, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva reportedly received death threats and faced professional setbacks.
Earlier this year, Samay returned to YouTube with his stand-up special, Still Alive. The performance revisited the turbulent period that followed last year’s India’s Got Latent controversy and went on to emerge as the most-watched comedy special on YouTube globally.
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