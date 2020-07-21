scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Nepotism in Bollywood: Kangana, Taapsee, Anurag and others chime in

The nepotism debate in Bollywood has been reignited after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about the same.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 21, 2020 6:19:45 pm
nepotism in bollywood The nepotism debate has revived in Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap/Instagram)

The nepotism debate has been reignited after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While there is no official statement by authorities on the reason behind his suicide, Twitterati and many celebrities have concluded that his death was in some way connected to nepotism in Bollywood.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut appeared on a channel where she spoke about the prevalent culture of nepotism in Bollywood and how that resulted in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The conversation around nepotism was first ignited by Ranaut on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan in 2017, where she called the filmmaker the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’.

In Kangana Ranaut’s recent TV interview, she called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker “B Grade actresses” and “needy outsiders.” To this, Pannu said in a tweet, “Before that there is someone trying to use divide n rule policy in the film industry. Yes, there are differences between people born with pedigree and the ‘outsiders’ but we aren’t battling each other we are battling for a better system to co-exist not by mudslinging and name-calling. (sic)”

Simi Grewal applauded Kangana’s frank attitude in the interview and tweeted, “I applaud Kangana Ranaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a ‘powerful’ person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave.” She added, “I don’t know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab but it has left me quite depressed. I’m distraught at what Sushant Singh Rajput endured and also what many ‘outsiders’ go through in Bollywood. (sic)”

Live Blog

Celebrities discuss nepotism, Sushant Sushant Singh Rajput and more on social media.

18:19 (IST)21 Jul 2020
'Queen remains the only hit film to come out of your (Anurag Kashyap) entire career'

Kangana Ranaut's team posted on Twitter, "Yes it is true. Another truth is Queen remains the only hit film to come out of your entire career and even from the production house called Phantom you 4 partners started, you should be thankful as well just how she is." This statement came in response to Kashyap's statement where he said that he made Queen when Kangana did not have any films.

18:15 (IST)21 Jul 2020
'I can have an opinion without being accused of murder-coverups'

Writer Kanika Dhillon took to Twitter and wrote, "Just cos I write an appreciation tweet 4a bright-talented-successful woman @taapseedoesn’t make me ‘LEFT’!Jst cos I feel @KanganaTeam Ur incredibly talented doesnt make me ‘RIGHT’.I can hav an opinion widout being accused o’murder-coverups’.U speak ur mind-extend d courtesy pls."

18:13 (IST)21 Jul 2020
The "needy outsider" angle

Swara Bhasker recently replied to a tweet that read that while filming for Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Ranaut abused Bhasked in front of 200 people. The tweet then questioned Kangana, 'is this not mistreatment of outsiders?' Swara replied to this tweet confirming the incident and wrote, "#SupportMax by reigning national award winning outsider-star to “needy- outsider” ! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories @teamkangana"

18:07 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Taapsee Pannu: Respect is earned not commanded

Replying to a tweet, Taapsee Pannu shared, "There is no film as 'solo' film , there is no actor such as 'chota mota' actor. A film is a TEAM effort including all departments, all actors. The protagonist in NOTHING without the support of the ‘supporting’ cast. Respect is EARNED not COMMANDED." The tweet mentioned had the video of Kangana Ranaut talking about cutting roles of actors in her directorial Manikarnika.

18:02 (IST)21 Jul 2020
'Made Queen when Kangana did not have any work'

In another tweet, Anurag Kashyap wrote that his films aren’t produced by Dharma, Excel or YRF. In fact, he has made his own company. He added, “When Kangana did not have any work, made Queen. When Tanu Weds Manu was stopped, I helped Aanand L Rai and made him meet financiers.”

17:58 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Ranvir Shorey questions 'independent-film-crusaders' who turned 'mainstream-bollywood-flunkies'

On Tuesday, actor Ranvir Shorey took ti Twitter and shared, "So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?" To this, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap replied, "Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain. Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?"

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, filmmaker R Balki said that talent is the only thing that matters while also pointing out that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are great actors. He said, "Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue." Soon after this statement, many actors and filmmakers including Shekhar Kapur, Apurva Asrani, Maanvi Gagroo among others shared a list of actors who they believe are better than Alia and Ranbir.

Shekhar Kapur said, "Best actors today are coming from theatre. There's newfound respect for them. And confidence." Kapur was set to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in Paani, but the film never materialised.

Anurag Kashyap also recently weighed in on the insider vs outsider debate and said, "Actors are not the only ones who make a movie what it is. At least, 150 people or more make up a set. The day these ‘insiders’ and ‘outsiders’ treat different assistants and spot boys with respect is the day when we can proceed with this debate further."

Not just nepotism, the debate going on also highlights the favoritism aspect of the industry, which is prevalent in most professions. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, veteran actor Ranjeet said, "Nepotism was always there, so was the rivalry. I remember Parveen Babi was supposed to star in Silsila, but the producer thought Jaya Bachchan would look better."

