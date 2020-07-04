scorecardresearch
‘Nepometer is a small tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput,’ says actor’s brother-in-law

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, the conversation around nepotism in Bollywood has gained momentum

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Published: July 4, 2020 12:14:30 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput death, Sushant Singh Rajput dies, Sushant Singh Rajput died, Sushant Singh Rajput passes away, Sushant Singh Rajput death reason Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. (Photo: Express Archive)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members have been somewhat vocal about the existence of nepotism in the film industry in the last few days. To increase awareness about the same, they have started a service called Nepometer. On Friday, the late actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to Twitter to clarify the purpose of Nepometer.

He wrote, “We’re still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother’s idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It’s a small tribute to Sushant. It’s a not for profit, (it is a) voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn’t our first priority. (sic)”

Vishal Kirti had announced the launch of Nepometer as a “tribute” to Sushant Singh Rajput and to fight nepotism in the film industry to help independent actors.

Also read | What is Nepometer?

So far, the Nepometer gave Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 a rating of 98% as the film gives very less representation to outsiders in Bollywood.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, the conversation around nepotism in Bollywood has gained momentum.

