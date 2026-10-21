Nepal bans Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Udta Teer ahead of release

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s film, Udta Teer, slated for a 23rd October release, has been denied permissions to screen the film in Nepal. As per Nepal’s local news website, onlinekhabar, the Ministry informed the distribution company, National Cine Group through an official letter stating that the film failed to pass the test.

The letter mentioned that the Central Film Censor Board found Udta Teer’s content fell under restrictions specified in Section 8(3) of the National Cinema (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026. Under this provision, the film has been banned in Nepal. As per Nepal’s film writer and critic Samipyaraj Timilsina, the Central Film Censor Board reportedly prohibited the film from release because its storyline revolves around tensions between India and Pakistan. The onlinekhabar report further states that Timilsina said Nepal has provisions to restrict films that could harm the image of another country or adversely affect relations with friendly nations.

A day ago, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for the film’s success. In a clip surfacing on social media, Sara is seen getting emotional and crying while offering prayers at the shrine. She was dressed in a white kurta with her head covered in the dupatta, while Ayushmann was also seen in a white kurta pyjama.

Take a look at the video here:

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With a day to go for the film’s release, the duo has now visited the Wagah border for promotion. They were seen posing for a photograph with the soldiers.

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Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana visit the Wagah border to promote Udta Teer. Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana visit the Wagah border to promote Udta Teer.

The film was initially slated to hit the theatres on October 9 but the makers postponed it to get a cleaner release window. In Udta Teer, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy who loses his memory, setting the stage for a comedy that combines humour with patriotism.

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Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked whether it was difficult for him to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ while playing a Pakistani agent. The actor said he simply followed what the script demanded of his character. “That’s part of the script. As an actor, you are ready to do anything. Voh toh hota hi raha hai, har ek spy film mein hota hai. (That has always been happening. It happens in all spy films) but the difference is that this is a spy comedy. Spy comedy hai, patriotic comedy hai, genre bender hai. Main hamesha script ko pehle dekhta hoon. (It’s a spy comedy, patriotic comedy, genre bender. I always see the script first). Whatever the script demands from me, I do. And I am a director’s baby, and he has written a fantastic script.”

Udta Teer marks Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s second association following Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Interestingly, Udta Teer was shot before Pati Patni Aur Woh Do but the latter released on May 16, 2026.

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This film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik and features an ensemble cast led by Ayushmann and Sara. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.