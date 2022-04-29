scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Neliima Azeem says Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter could’ve turned out as losers after her marriages failed: ‘But they shone through it all’

Though Neliima Azeem could not be around her sons during their growing up years, she feels Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter "shone through it all."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 5:04:58 pm
neliima azeem sonsNeliima Azeem is proud of her sons, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Yesteryear Bollywood actor Neliima Azeem feels both her sons, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter faced a lot of challenges in life because her “marriages failed”. But despite their mother not being around as she was the ‘bread-earner’ during their growing up years, Shahid and Ishaan “shone through it all.”

In an interview with India Today, Neliima said that her sons not only faced ups and downs in life but also had breakdowns. It was at that time that the actor took charge and decided, “‘okay, let it be me, bringing stability or strength or vibration or energy that is wholesome and healing and beautiful, full of love and support’.”

Also read |Neliima Azeem recalls ‘tough’ single-motherhood with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, credits Mira Rajput for uniting the family

Shahid is her eldest son, born from her marriage to actor-director Pankaj Kapur. Neliima later married actor Rajesh Khattar, and then Raza Ali Khan.

Don't Miss These Stories
During the interview, the Ishq Vishq actor said that she had to do long shifts to make the ends meet after her marriages failed. And at that time, her children chose the right path when they could have been “losers”. Talking about Shahid and Ishaan, Neelima shared, “They could have had hundreds of problems that would have taken them down the path of not achieving anything. More than anything, they have achieved in their own profession. They have grown to be wonderful people. They are good human beings.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Neliima also said that her daughter-in-law and Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor is quite appreciative of her.

