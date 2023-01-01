Neil Nitin Mukesh shares ‘transformation’ photo post weight loss: ‘Some appreciated my efforts while some questioned…’

On the first day of 2023, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared an inspiring post for his fans. The Players actor posted a set of transformation photos and wrote a long note about his journey. Sharing that he has been grateful for 2022, he thanked his family and fans for standing by him. Neil revealed that he gained some extra pounds for a role but had a hard time shedding it off. “But I guess that is exactly what I needed, a challenge!!” he penned.

In the collage picture, Neil is seen in a pair of shorts as he shared the before-transformation image, while the other captures him flaunting his fit physique. He also posted a couple of selfies showing off his abs and biceps. In the note, he mentioned how as actors, they often mould themselves for various characters, and how the year helped him understand the ‘importance of health, family, love and relationships’.

Sharing the ‘before and after’ pictures, he wrote, “As I look BACK to the year 2022 , im nothing but grateful. I’m grateful to my family, to my dear friends and above all to the Almighty, to encourage me and give me the strength and power to go through this difficult transformation. As an actor we mould ourselves in various characters and take up challenges beyond our imagination. When I gained weight for a role of mine, little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again. But I guess that is exactly what I needed, a challenge!!”

Neil further revealed how some stood by him, while some ‘mocked him’ for being socially disconnected. He also thanked his family for dealing with his mood swings and his fans, for their love. The actor wrote, “2022 has been the year of me understanding the importance of health, family, love and relationships. Some stood by me through this journey, some mocked me for being socially disconnected, some appreciated my efforts while some questioned my willpower. But I thank My father, my mother, my beloved wife, my brother and my darling daughter for patiently dealing with me and my mood swings. I love you all the most. More importantly, I thank you, my audience, my fans, for whom I work tirelessly. You have stood by me all these years and it’s your love that has given me the strength to forge ahead. This is for you !! Welcome #2023.”

See Neil Nitin Mukesh’s ‘transformation’:

As per reports, Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen sharing screen space with Dileep and Tamannaah in the upcoming Malayalam film with Arun Gopy. The Indu Sarkar actor had previously worked in Tamil movie Kaththi alongside Vijay and the pan-Indian Telugu film Saaho which had Prabhas in the lead role.

Son of acclaimed singer Nitin Mukesh, Neil made his debut in 2007 with Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Johnny Gaddaar and went on to work in films such as New York, 7 Khoon Maaf, Wazir, Lafangey Parindey and David, among more.

In an interview in 2019, the actor opened up about the ups and downs in his journey, which according to him taught him to be strong.

“The industry has taught me that it’s a boxing match, where every Friday there’s a knock that you either get up or give up. The whole idea is to not lay down, you’ve to get up. You’ve to keep coming up. The industry has taught me to fight for yourself big time. You have got to prove, not in a bad way, but an empowering way,” Neil had told PTI.