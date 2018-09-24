Neil Nitin Mukesh shares photos of daughter Nurvi

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wife Rukmini Sahay delivered daughter Nurvi at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai around 3:30 p.m. on September 20. Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wife Rukmini Sahay delivered daughter Nurvi at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai around 3:30 p.m. on September 20.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay welcomed their first child, Nurvi, on September 20. And, on the occasion of Daughter’s Day on September 23, the actor shared the first photos of his daughter Nurvi.

“Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God,” wrote Neil while announcing the name of the baby. And with the photos where he is posing with wife Rukmini and baby girl Nurvi, the Sahoo actor wrote, “❤️❤️❤️.NOW EVERYDAY IS DAUGHTERS DAY.”

Neil’s brother Naman Nitin Mukesh also posted the photo of new daddy with his baby girl and wrote, “And she’s home!! #Nurvi.”

Nitin Mukesh also posted earlier, “THE MUKESHS FEEL ABSOLUTELY BLESSED AS WE BRING IN A NEW MEMBER TO OUR FAMILY .. ANOTHER GENERATION OF MUKESHS … GOD BLESS OUR DEAR ANGEL … SHE IS “NURVI” …. A BLESSING OF LOVE FROM GOD !!! DARLINGS NEIL & RUKMINI ‘S DAUGHTER BORN ON 20-09-2018 ….”

See first photos of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay’s daughter Nurvi:

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wife Rukmini Sahay delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai around 3:30 p.m. on September 20. Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month.

