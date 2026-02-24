Neil Nitin Mukesh quits as music reality show Universal Idol’s brand ambassador over nonpayment of fee: ‘Three cheques bounced’

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh maintained that despite multiple efforts by him and his team to resolve the issue, they went in vain.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 24, 2026 10:48 AM IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh maintained that despite multiple efforts by him and his team to resolve the issue, they went in vain.Neil Nitin Mukesh steps down as The Universal Idol's brand ambassador. (Credit: Instagram/@neilnitinmukesh)
Make us preferred source on Google

Launching a scathing attack on the organisers of The Universal Idol, a music reality show, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has stepped down as its brand ambassador over the alleged nonpayment of his fee. In a detailed statement shared on Instagram, Neil claimed that three cheques issued to him by the organisers bounced, constituting a “breach of trust.” He further maintained that despite multiple efforts by him and his team to resolve the issue, they went in vain.

Formally announcing his exit as the brand ambassador for The Universal Idol, associated with HMC Events, Neil wrote, “Despite repeated assurances, my agreed payments were not honoured. Three cheques issued towards the same have been returned unpaid/bounced, constituting a serious breach of trust and commitment. Multiple follow-ups by my team and me personally, and opportunities to resolve the matter amicably were made, unfortunately, without result.”

Also Read | Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life

He further noted that he has, therefore, withdrawn from all present and future associations with the show, HMC Events, Shakeel Hassan — the founder and CEO of The Universal Idol and the MD of HMC Events — and his associates, with immediate effect. Neil concluded by stating that he will pursue appropriate remedies available to him under the law at the right time.

According to the show’s official website, The Universal Idol is a “premier international singing competition dedicated to discovering extraordinary vocal talents and unforgettable performers from every corner of the world.” The contestants were selected after 15 auditions across 13 countries, including India, Pakistan, and the UAE.

Read Neil Nitin Mukesh’s full statement here:

Neil Nitin Mukesh The Universal Idol controversy Neil Nitin Mukesh has formally announced his exit as the brand ambassador for The Universal Idol.

It is organised by Dubai-based HMC Events LLC, an entertainment management firm “specialising in high-impact reality shows and large-scale international productions.” While Mohammad Ismail alias Shakeel Hassan serves as the show’s founding president, one Mahammad Shafi Ahamad is its chairman.

Known for his performances in movies such as Johnny Gaddaar, New York, Kaththi, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, Kavacham, and Saaho, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in the 2025 black comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
Ranveer Singh
Vishal Jethwa never brought up Sridevi in front of Homebound co-star Janhvi Kapoor: 'It could be very triggering'
Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starred together in Homebound.
Nani turns 42: The guy who made Tollywood fall in love, and then moved on
Natural Star Nani
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
tax
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Ranveer Singh
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Cardiac attack
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Cardiac attack
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement