Neil Nitin Mukesh quits as music reality show Universal Idol’s brand ambassador over nonpayment of fee: ‘Three cheques bounced’
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh maintained that despite multiple efforts by him and his team to resolve the issue, they went in vain.
Launching a scathing attack on the organisers of The Universal Idol, a music reality show, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has stepped down as its brand ambassador over the alleged nonpayment of his fee. In a detailed statement shared on Instagram, Neil claimed that three cheques issued to him by the organisers bounced, constituting a “breach of trust.” He further maintained that despite multiple efforts by him and his team to resolve the issue, they went in vain.
Formally announcing his exit as the brand ambassador for The Universal Idol, associated with HMC Events, Neil wrote, “Despite repeated assurances, my agreed payments were not honoured. Three cheques issued towards the same have been returned unpaid/bounced, constituting a serious breach of trust and commitment. Multiple follow-ups by my team and me personally, and opportunities to resolve the matter amicably were made, unfortunately, without result.”
He further noted that he has, therefore, withdrawn from all present and future associations with the show, HMC Events, Shakeel Hassan — the founder and CEO of The Universal Idol and the MD of HMC Events — and his associates, with immediate effect. Neil concluded by stating that he will pursue appropriate remedies available to him under the law at the right time.
According to the show’s official website, The Universal Idol is a “premier international singing competition dedicated to discovering extraordinary vocal talents and unforgettable performers from every corner of the world.” The contestants were selected after 15 auditions across 13 countries, including India, Pakistan, and the UAE.
Read Neil Nitin Mukesh’s full statement here:
It is organised by Dubai-based HMC Events LLC, an entertainment management firm “specialising in high-impact reality shows and large-scale international productions.” While Mohammad Ismail alias Shakeel Hassan serves as the show’s founding president, one Mahammad Shafi Ahamad is its chairman.
Known for his performances in movies such as Johnny Gaddaar, New York, Kaththi, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, Kavacham, and Saaho, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in the 2025 black comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar.
