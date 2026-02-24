Neil Nitin Mukesh quits as music reality show Universal Idol’s brand ambassador over nonpayment of fee: ‘Three cheques bounced’

Launching a scathing attack on the organisers of The Universal Idol, a music reality show, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has stepped down as its brand ambassador over the alleged nonpayment of his fee. In a detailed statement shared on Instagram, Neil claimed that three cheques issued to him by the organisers bounced, constituting a “breach of trust.” He further maintained that despite multiple efforts by him and his team to resolve the issue, they went in vain.

Formally announcing his exit as the brand ambassador for The Universal Idol, associated with HMC Events, Neil wrote, “Despite repeated assurances, my agreed payments were not honoured. Three cheques issued towards the same have been returned unpaid/bounced, constituting a serious breach of trust and commitment. Multiple follow-ups by my team and me personally, and opportunities to resolve the matter amicably were made, unfortunately, without result.”