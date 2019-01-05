Neha Kakkar opens up about suffering from depression, requests people to not be ‘judgemental’

Singer Neha Kakkar has opened up about suffering from depression. In her Instagram stories which she posted on Friday, she wrote, “Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life.” She also mentioned that it is not “bcz of One Person or two, it’s coz of the World who’s not letting me Live my personal life.”

Neha recently broke up with her actor-boyfriend Himansh Kohli according to the reports. It was just a few months ago that the two stars accepted their relationship on the sets of singing TV reality show Indian Idol. They even starred together in a single titled “Oh Humsafar”.

Asking people to let her live happily, the 30-year-old added, “I’m thankful to everyone who love my work or me but people who talk Rubbish about Me without even knowing how I am or what I’m going through giving me a hard time.. l beg plz Let me live happily, r beg Piz don’t be Judgmental, l beg Plz Let Me Live!”

Neha started her music career with bhajans and aartis. She shot to fame after participating in Indian Idol 2 in the year 2006. Later, she went on to sing chartbusters like “Kala Chashma”, “Badri Ki Dulhania”, “Main Tera Boyfriend”, “Cheez Badi”, “Kar Gayi Chull” and others. Recently, she sang the peppy number, “Mera Wala Dance” in Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba. Her song “Dilbar”, starring Nora Fatehi in the movie Satyameva Jayate is also topping the charts.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Neha had opened up about her struggle in the industry. She said, “When I entered the industry, it was about groupism. One music director is taking only his friend. Initially, I faced all that. But when they heard my voice and realised that my songs are different, they couldn’t stop. Now they call me if they want a song to be a hit (laughs).”