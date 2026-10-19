Neha Kakkar says she creates songs that are trolled ‘on purpose’: ‘People dance crazily’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Singer Neha Kakkar, who often faces trolling for her songs, with “Candy Shop” being the latest example following its release in December last year, has now revealed that she makes such songs deliberately. In a recent interview, Neha said she is well aware that these tracks will invite criticism, but continues to make them because people eventually dance to the same songs they troll her for.
Speaking to Kareena Kapoor on Mirchi Plus, Neha said, “By now, we know that people are going to troll us for making songs like ‘Barah Ladke Saath Ghume’. But honestly, we make them on purpose. We make such songs because people dance to these songs crazily. These are the same songs that they play at their parties while trolling us on the side for views. We are aware that we are going to be trolled, but we are also aware that they are going to dance to them, so we keep creating.”
Explaining her reason for experimenting with such music, Neha said she wants to explore different genres and connect with diverse audiences.
Neha Kakkar on being trolled for crying on television
Neha also spoke about another aspect of her public image that frequently attracts attention: her emotional moments on television. The singer has often made headlines for breaking down in tears on national television, drawing both criticism and sympathy from viewers.
However, Neha said many people, particularly older viewers, relate to her emotional side.
“Uncles and aunties relate a lot with me. Even today, when they come across me, they often say that looking at you cry makes us feel as if our own daughter is crying,” she said.
ALSO READ | Ashneer Grover gives tour of Rs 100 cr DLF Camellias: ‘It doesn’t look like India’
Neha Kakkar on missing out on childhood
During the same conversation, Kareena asked Neha whether she regretted missing out on a conventional childhood after beginning her singing career at the age of four. The singer admitted that she often missed out on the experiences her friends enjoyed while growing up.
“I do. When kids were playing freely, I would be doing jagratas and bhajan sandhyas. I would always miss these Ramleelas and all while my friends got to enjoy them. I would never get that chance to play dandiya or dance. I couldn’t go to school because we were collectively providing for our family,” she said.
Neha added that despite their financial struggles, her parents always ensured that she and her siblings never felt inferior to others.
Neha comes from a financially humble background. Her father’s earnings were not enough to support the family, prompting Neha and her siblings, Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, to begin singing at jagratas during their childhood to help make ends meet.
While performing at jagratas, Neha decided to audition for Indian Idol and was selected for the show. Although she did not win the competition, she eventually established herself as a successful playback singer and later returned to the show as a judge.
Despite the criticism she receives online, Neha remains one of India’s most popular singers on social media, with around 76 million followers on Instagram.