Neha Kakkar says she creates songs that are trolled ‘on purpose’: ‘People dance crazily’

Singer Neha Kakkar, who often faces trolling for her songs, with “Candy Shop” being the latest example following its release in December last year, has now revealed that she makes such songs deliberately. In a recent interview, Neha said she is well aware that these tracks will invite criticism, but continues to make them because people eventually dance to the same songs they troll her for.

Speaking to Kareena Kapoor on Mirchi Plus, Neha said, “By now, we know that people are going to troll us for making songs like ‘Barah Ladke Saath Ghume’. But honestly, we make them on purpose. We make such songs because people dance to these songs crazily. These are the same songs that they play at their parties while trolling us on the side for views. We are aware that we are going to be trolled, but we are also aware that they are going to dance to them, so we keep creating.”