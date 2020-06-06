Playlist: On Neha Kakkar’s 32nd birthday, here’s looking at her top songs

Neha Kakkar turns 32 today. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram) Neha Kakkar turns 32 today. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

From singing ‘bhajans’ at jagrans, participating in the TV reality show Indian Idol to becoming the most sought after singer in the Hindi film industry, Neha Kakkar has come a long way. Today, it is hard to find a movie that doesn’t have a song credited to the singer.

Her journey to fame began from her first hit song “Second Hand Jawaani” from Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan starrer Cocktail. Then, she went on to sing songs like “Sunny Sunny” (Yaariyan), “Kar Gayi Chull” (Kapoor and Sons), “Badri Ki Dulhania” (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) and many more. Eventually, she became the top choice of filmmakers for singing the remixes of old classics as well.

Talking about her journey in the industry, Neha had told indianexpress.com, “It has been a beautiful journey. I am living anyone’s dream. I feel I am just blessed to be God’s favourite child.”

Today, on her birthday, we list some of her hit numbers which made her one of the top singers today.

Second Hand Jawani: Cocktail

Kar Gayi Chull: Kapoor and Sons

Kala Chashma: Baar Baar Dekho

Mile Ho Tum Humko

London Thumakda: Queen

Dilbar: Satyamev Jayate

Aankh Maarey: Simmba

Manali trance: The Shaukeens

Hauli Haili: De De Pyar De

Morni Banke: Badhaai Ho



Happy birthday Neha Kakkar!

