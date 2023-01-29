scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Neha Dhupia says her 2004 statement ‘Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan’ still holds true: ‘It’s a king’s reign’

Neha Dhupia, who hailed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, has dug out an old video where she had claimed, "Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan".

neha dhupia, shah rukhNeha Dhupia is all hearts for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. (Photo: Neha Dupia, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
Neha Dhupia says her 2004 statement ‘Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan’ still holds true: ‘It’s a king’s reign’
Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia took a trip down the memory lane and recalled the statement she made about Shah Rukh Khan in 2004 which grabbed headlines and attention. Neha had said “Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan” when asked about her love-making scenes in the film Julie. The actor has now responded to a fan who dug out the old video and also gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh and Pathaan. 

In an interview with the Time Of India, Neha had said, “Julie has love-making scenes and shots exposing my bare back… I’m not affected by the sex symbol tag. It doesn’t bother me if people say I have overshadowed Mallika Sherawat and Bipasha Basu by exposing in Julie. In today’s time, either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan. So I would rather be a sex prop in my next five films.”

Neha replied to the user’s post and wrote, “20 years on, my statement rings true. This is not an ‘actor’s career’ but a ‘King’s reign’! #KingKhan @iamsrk.”

Earlier, Neha took to her Twitter handle and praised SRK’s Pathaan and called it a ‘cinematic victory’. The actor described her experience watching the film. The actor also gave a shout-out to Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan.

She wrote, “It was a packed house ,there were whistles ,there was cheer and our hearts rejoiced …we laughed on beat , we applauded on every dialogue and we jumped out of our seats on cue each time #pathan kicked  @iamsrk  thank you for you … this is what cinematic victory looks like!”

Pathaan marks SRK’s comeback to films after four years, and it is already making box office history. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, released on January 25. It also features the likes of Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. It also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 15:37 IST
‘Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing selection doors but burning them as well’: R Ashwin

