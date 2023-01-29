Neha Dhupia says her 2004 statement ‘Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan’ still holds true: ‘It’s a king’s reign’

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia took a trip down the memory lane and recalled the statement she made about Shah Rukh Khan in 2004 which grabbed headlines and attention. Neha had said “Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan” when asked about her love-making scenes in the film Julie. The actor has now responded to a fan who dug out the old video and also gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh and Pathaan.

20 years on, my statement rings true.

This is not an “actor’s career” but a “King’s reign”! #KingKhan @iamsrk 🙌 https://t.co/TMgPzpJed4 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 28, 2023

In an interview with the Time Of India, Neha had said, “Julie has love-making scenes and shots exposing my bare back… I’m not affected by the sex symbol tag. It doesn’t bother me if people say I have overshadowed Mallika Sherawat and Bipasha Basu by exposing in Julie. In today’s time, either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan. So I would rather be a sex prop in my next five films.”

Earlier, Neha took to her Twitter handle and praised SRK’s Pathaan and called it a ‘cinematic victory’. The actor described her experience watching the film. The actor also gave a shout-out to Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan.

@iamsrk The love we have for you is hard to explain. @deepikapadukone u set the screen on fire with ur gaze n ur kicks and tricks #JohnAbraham u make bad look so good! @BeingSalmanKhan we would go back to the cinemas to watch the best cameo in history 🙌#pathan is here to stay!!! pic.twitter.com/FOTg2Sn4WS — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 26, 2023

She wrote, “It was a packed house ,there were whistles ,there was cheer and our hearts rejoiced …we laughed on beat , we applauded on every dialogue and we jumped out of our seats on cue each time #pathan kicked @iamsrk thank you for you … this is what cinematic victory looks like!”

Pathaan marks SRK’s comeback to films after four years, and it is already making box office history. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, released on January 25. It also features the likes of Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. It also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan.