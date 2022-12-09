Neha Dhupia shares throwback video from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s sangeet preparation; Anand Tiwari, Angad Bedi dance on ‘Brown Munde’

Bollywood’s much-loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Friday. On the occasion, their close friend Neha Dhupia took to social media and recalled the times when ahead of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities, she was busy preparing for their sangeet ceremony with husband Angad Bedi and filmmaker Anand Tiwari. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding on December 9, 2021 was an intimate affair which was attended only by their family members and close friends.

Neha shared a video where Anand and Angad are trying to match steps on the dhol version of “Brown Munde”. Soon, Neha also joins them and the three practice for their performance at Vicky and Katrina’s sangeet ceremony.

Along with the video, Neha Dhupia wrote, “This was exactly a year and a few days ago …. The excitement we had in our heads and heart about hamare Vicky aur Katrina ki shaadi … yes the sangeet prep was real with @anandntiwari rocking up reallyyyyy in the morning and me with a new born in my arms, I promise you my sleep deprivation levels were unreal and @angadbedi who could nt contain his excitement about all of the above, becoming a new dad all over again, #vickat da #vyaah and ofcourse doing bhangra on stage …”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

She added, “The things we do for love and the things we love to do for love ❤️ #happyanniversary hamare @vickykaushal09 aur @katrinakaif only love n more love coming your way ♥️🦋.”

Vicky Kaushal replied on the video and wrote, “Love you guys!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Anand Tiwari commented, “I m so good 😍.” Neha responded to his comment and wrote, “@anandntiwari 😂😂😂😂 anand Hadh hai yaar modesty ki 😂.” While many Instagram users found the video ‘adorable’ and ‘fabulous’, one of them also expressed the wish of seeing the final video of their performance as a comment on Neha’s post read, “We need to see a clip of the final video.” Another fan wrote, “😍 Share some inside videos of vickat Sangeet 😉❤️.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. From Katrina Kaif’s family to filmmaker Kabir Khan, actor Neha Dhupia, and musicians Gurdas Maan, Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy attended the wedding festivities.