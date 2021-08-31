scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Neha Dhupia receives ‘sweetest surprise baby shower’ from her besties: ‘Favourite maasis in the making’

Neha Dhupia shared a few photographs on her social media from her surprise baby shower. The photos featured her parents, husband Angad Bedi, and some of her friends.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 31, 2021 10:03:15 pm
neha dhupiaNeha Dhupia shared a few photos from her surprise baby shower on Instagram. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia received a warm surprise from her friends as they arranged a baby shower for her on Tuesday evening. Neha took to Instagram to share a few photos from the occasion.

She shared in the caption, “I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest “surprise” baby 👶 shower 🤰 …. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena … 🤩😂here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always ❤️❤️❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

She shared a couple of photos with husband Angad and shared in the caption, “All you need is love love love ❤️ … #babydaddy 🤰@angadbedi ❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia announced her pregnancy in July with a family photo featuring husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. She shared in the caption, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. 😇❤️🤰”

Neha and Angad welcomed their daughter Mehr in November 2018 after tying the knot in May. In a recent Instagram live, the parents addressed the question as to why they don’t reveal their daughter’s face. “There’s a reason for that. She is too young. When she grows up, she can make that choice for herself,” shared Angad.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Angad also shared, “To have a child is a blessing from the universe and not everybody is blessed to be in this situation. We are really happy. We had discussed thinking of having a sibling for Mehr. But we didn’t know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time.”

