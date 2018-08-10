Have you seen Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest photos?

See Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest photos. See Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest photos.

While Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi are on vacation in Maldives, Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be enjoying some family time. Sunny Leone, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan also shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see photos.

Varun Dhawan shared this new still from his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. The trailer of the film will be out on August 13. Varun Dhawan shared this new still from his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. The trailer of the film will be out on August 13.

Neha Dhupia is enjoying a vacation with husband Angad Bedi. “Sunkissed 🌅🌞… at the @fairmont.maldives … #fairmontmaldives #feelwelcome #FairmontMoments #FairmontHotels #maldivesislands #accorhotel 📸 @yashlightroom,” read the caption of the stunning photo. Neha Dhupia is enjoying a vacation with husband Angad Bedi. “Sunkissed 🌅🌞… at the @fairmont.maldives … #fairmontmaldives #feelwelcome #FairmontMoments #FairmontHotels #maldivesislands #accorhotel 📸 @yashlightroom,” read the caption of the stunning photo.

Angad Bedi also shared a click and wrote, “Sun is up … ☀️ … thumbs up 👍… at the @fairmont.maldives #fairmontmaldives #feelwelcome #FairmontMoments #FairmontHotels #maldivesislands #accorhotel 📸 @yashlightroom.” Angad Bedi also shared a click and wrote, “Sun is up … ☀️ … thumbs up 👍… at the @fairmont.maldives #fairmontmaldives #feelwelcome #FairmontMoments #FairmontHotels #maldivesislands #accorhotel 📸 @yashlightroom.”

Sunny Leone shared this photo on her Instagram account. Sunny Leone shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Akshay Kumar shared a still from his upcoming film Gold. “Tapan Das is always set for Friday evening 😛 From being a teetotaller in real life to playing a man who enjoys a drink, few too many in reel life 🥂 #5DaysToGold,” wrote the actor in the caption.

“Running off the gelato and pizza from last night!! #naples with my #geripoo @kimfernz77,” wrote Jacqueline Fernandez with this photo, where she is seen with her mother Kim Fernz. “Running off the gelato and pizza from last night!! #naples with my #geripoo @kimfernz77,” wrote Jacqueline Fernandez with this photo, where she is seen with her mother Kim Fernz.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor Sonakshi Sinha shared this click from the set of her latest song “Chin Chin Chu”. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor Sonakshi Sinha shared this click from the set of her latest song “Chin Chin Chu”.

It is Shabir Ahluwalia’s birthday today and wife It is Shabir Ahluwalia’s birthday today and wife Kanchi Kaul shared a picture collage. She wrote a lovely note, “This is a beautiful day to make it all about you and to celebrate the most wonderful person’s birthday! you’re one of the kindest people I could ever meet and I am so lucky to be able to call you my husband. Words can never describe how lucky I am to have you in my life and especially to be by my side, you are my source of my never ending happiness and so many incredible memories. I look over so many of our photos, good and bad because even behind those bloody ugly photos of us, we have some seriously beautiful memories. I have never met a kinder, more generous, intelligent, loving and a pure soul in my life, you can be the most laziest person but I wouldn’t want you any other way. You never fail to make me smile . you protect me, love me, support me and be honest with me no matter what. I honestly wouldn’t be here without you, you are my absolute rock.You always inspire me to be a better person, to never stop achieving, to keep going, to forgive and to enjoy the present. I love you more than words can ever say .you are the other half of me, and you complete my life.You are the husband every woman wants. You are the father every kid will love. You are the friend no one else can have. You are all that I have. Thank you for everything my love. Have the happiest birthday ever!I love you! #happybirthdaylover @shabirahluwalia #bff #partnerineverything #loveofmylife #everythingsbetterwithyou ❤️🎂🎉.”

Sharing this photo on Instagram, Sharing this photo on Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, “All time is affecting all time all the time..!! #EndlessFeedbackloop #QuantumGravity #selfmusing #Loving/LivingMyDreams”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd