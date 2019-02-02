Neha Dhupia slams publication for fat shaming: This doesn’t bother me

Toggle Menu
Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia slammed a publication after it made distasteful comments about the actor's weight.

Celebrities and trolls share a somewhat twisted bond, with trolls lashing out at the former at every chance they get. Recently, Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia slammed a publication after it made distasteful comments about the actor’s weight.

The actor wrote an elaborate tweet in response, criticising the publication’s usage of harsh words and even quoted comedian and actor Patton Oswalt who had earlier asked his fans to spread kindness in the world.

Captioning the post “Thank you, next!” Neha wrote, “I don’t owe anyone an explanation because fatshaming like this doesn’t bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fatshaming needs to stop for EVERYONE and not just celebs.”

“As a new mom, I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me…’Fitness’ is a priority and not ‘fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments. To quote @Pattonoswalt…’Be kind. It’s chaos out there,'” the tweet further read.

Filmmaker Onir also responded to Neha’s post and called out the writer and the publication for “insensitive stupid comment on what is a part of a life giving process.”

Sonam Kapoor also shared a post which read, “You are beautiful no matter what anyone says.”

Neha Dhupia gave birth to a girl in November 2018. She is married to actor Angad Bedi.

