Neha Dhupia shares photo of Raj Kaushal from their get-together on Sunday, says ‘I’m shaken up’

Raj Kaushal spent some quality time with his friends on Sunday. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack. Several celebrities from the Indian film and television industry mourned his sudden demise and extended their condolences to his family.

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to mourn the demise of Kaushal. She shared a picture of herself, Kaushal and Mandira Bedi from their get-together on Sunday. The photo also features Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Choudhary and Angad Bedi.

Sharing the photo, Dhupia wrote, “Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj.”

Raj Kaushal had shared the pictures from the get-together with his friends on Instagram. He captioned the photos, “Super Sunday. Super Friends. Super Fun 🤩 #oriama.”

Apart from Neha Dhupia, Arshad Warsi, Anupam Kher, Sophie Choudry, Onir, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, Shekhar Ravijanii and Ranvir Shorey among others mourned the demise of Raj Kaushal.

The filmmaker’s last rites were performed at a funeral ground in Shivaji Park, Dadar in Mumbai. Actors Ronit Roy, Samir Soni, Apurva Agnihotri and Ashish Choudhary attended the funeral of Kaushal.

Raj Kaushal is survived by wife Mandira Bedi and two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.