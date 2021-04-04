Neha Dhupia shares photo of jampacked Delhi airport as COVID-19 numbers surge: ‘No concept of social distancing’

Neha Dhupia urges people to "be better for ourselves and everyone around us." (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Actor Neha Dhupia on Sunday morning shared a picture that is sure to make you uncomfortable. The picture, taken at Delhi airport, shows people violating safety norms laid down to control the numbers of COVID-19 cases. People are seen flouting social distancing norms and many are not wearing their masks properly even as India battles surging coronavirus cases.

Neha, who seemed to be traveling from Delhi to Mumbai, posted the picture and expressed her disappointment. In one of the tweets, she explained the situation at the airport. “morning at airport..people jumping queues, explanation 👉 hum late ho rahe hai (We are getting late and we woke up early to stand in line😆, masks half worn (on chin) explanation – comfortable nahi hai (not comfortable), we wear our 😷 with utmost caution. Buck up people let’s be better for ourselves n everyone around us,” the tweet read.

In another tweet, sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Also no concept of #SocialDistancing !!!!!! Plssssss mask 😷 up … sanitise and maintain #SocialDistancing …. how many more times do we have to repeat this!!!!!! For your sake , for “our” sake”.

India is facing the second wave of the pandemic, with 93,249 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry shared on Sunday. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states and recorded 49,447 fresh infections on Saturday – its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year. The state has also announced a slew of new measures, including night curfew and a weekend lockdown.

On the work front, Neha, who was last seen on Roadies Revolution, has started shooting for A Thursday. Sharing the news about the film in March, the actor wrote she is “glad to be part of this project.” Apart from Neha, A Thursday also stars Yami Gautam and Dimple Kapadia.

A Thursday is being directed by Behzad Khambata who previously said in a statement, “I have never seen her portray an unhinged, pretty much crazy character. I was thrilled when she agreed to do this film. So now the excitement is brewing and can`t wait to be back on a film set.”

The makers had earlier unveiled the first look of Neha who plays a cop in the film.