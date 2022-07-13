Neha Dhupia says she will go back to hiding her kids’ faces

Actor Neha Dhupia, who recently introduced her kids to the public, reveals that she is still in a phase where she wants to protect them. Dhupia’s husband Angad Bedi and her kids had joined her on the stage of Femina Miss India 2022.

Talking about the special moment, the 41-year-old actor said in an interview with The Hindustan Times, “I think it is still one glimpse and go. I am still in a phase where I want to keep them under wraps and protect them. It was just one special moment on stage, which was a really important moment for me. I would have never thought that I would be recrowned after 20 years. It happens to a few people.”

Neha Dhupia further said that she will “go back to my notorious ways of hiding their faces”. She added, “I have always said that I want to protect them. And this is in no way of me saying I don’t want to protect my kids. I did break my own rule. But I think that this occasion was way too special.”

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in 2018, and they welcomed their daughter Mehr later that year. The couple’s second child Guriq was born in 2021.