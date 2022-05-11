Neha Dhupia says designers refused to work with her after she became a mom: ‘They said nothing fits you…

Actor Neha Dhupia revealed that she had postpartum depression after welcoming her first child, Mehr in 2018. She also explained that she was now at peace with her body image after welcoming two children, even if as she says, she is ‘a few pounds heavier’. She mentioned that she doesn’t wish to become a size zero, but she just desires to be fit.

Speaking to Filmfare, Neha mentioned the tactlessness of people about her weight after she welcomed her daughter. Explaining the ‘downward spiral’, she said, “The day you give birth it’s such an amazing feeling. And four days later when you come home, everyone congratulates you, and then half past 12 at night when the house is asleep and you’re the only one awake with your child endlessly for nights and nights. And still trying to go to work, and then coming back and then, you know, at fittings people saying ‘oh but nothing’s really fitting you so maybe we should work with you sometime later’, not being sensitive towards you and then you’re still coming back holding onto that beautiful child, feeding him or her and again in the silence of the night – it’s a downward spiral but I’ve been through it and I’ve learned.”

Neha said that she went through postpartum depression for eight months after Mehr was born, and the second time she ‘bounced back faster’, because people knew what she was going through. She recalled that while there were designers helped her out with clothes, there were others who cut her off saying that they had nothing for her. Referring to this behaviour as double standards, Neha said, “It’s a part of the game. If that’s how they want to treat people, that’s how they want to do it, it’s fine. But I’m just saying, I’m not the first person it’s happening to and I’m not the last person it will happen to. But don’t let these things affect you.”

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in 2018 and welcomed Mehr the same year. In 2021, she welcomed her second child, Guriq.