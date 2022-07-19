Neha Dhupia reveals she was asked to step down from projects after pregnancy

July 19, 2022 8:20:22 pm
Neha Dhupia first shot to fame after she won Miss India in 2002, and soon after she made her way into the movies. But her film journey has not been all hunky-dory and in a recent interview, Neha opened up about how she was dropped from projects and learnt about it when the crew had already started shooting.
In a chat with Pinkvilla, Neha shared that she has faced rejection at a level where she was confirmed for a project but learnt that she was no longer a part of the same after the crew had started shooting with someone else. She said, “I have had situations where I have been confirmed for projects and suddenly I get to know that we’re going to South Africa, or wherever else in the world, and later on you get to know, the whole unit is there and you’re not shooting for it. I have had rejection at that level. I know I have been replaced without somebody even calling me and telling me.”
Speaking about facing rejections recently, Neha Dhupia revealed that she was asked to step down from projects after she got pregnant. “Up to now, where I have been asked to step down from projects due to pregnancy. They said my look would be different. So you face rejection at all levels,” she said.
Neha also said that facing this kind of rejection was harder in her earlier days as opposed to now when she has learnt to move on when something is not working out. “Picking yourself up each time is hard,” the actor added.
