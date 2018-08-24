Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are expecting their first child, see photos

Neha Dhupia is pregnant. Neha Dhupia is pregnant.

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child with Soorma actor Angad Bedi. Sharing photos, she wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings … #3ofUs ….👼#satnamwaheguruੴ.”

The heavily pregnant actor shared photos of herself with husband Angad as the two happily posed and smiled for the camera. Angad took the opportunity to make light about prior reports suggesting that Neha was with child. Angad posted a lovely photo of himself with Neha and wrote, “Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus #satnamwaheguruੴ.”

The two had tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and had later given a joint statement which said, “Marrying your best friend is one of the greatest feelings in the world, and we are extremely fortunate to have found love in each other. It has been a beautiful journey knowing each other and after formalizing the wedding earlier this year, today, we exchanged our vows in a beautifully simple, private and intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi.”

The couple’s wedding had come as a complete surprise to their fans. Since then, it has been all hearts and rainbows for the lovebirds as they frequently share social media posts declaring their undying support and love for each other.

On the work front, Neha will next be seen in the Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela.

