‘Thank God we got pregnant’: Neha Dhupia on why she married Angad Bedi after 8 years of saying ‘no’

When Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a gurudwara ceremony in 2018, it took everyone by surprise. The couple had never publicly confirmed their relationship, making their sudden wedding a talking point. Just six months later, they welcomed their daughter Mehr, sparking speculation around the timing of their pregnancy. The couple recently opened up about their unconventional love story, revealing how years of friendship, and an unexpected pregnancy brought them together.

Speaking on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya’s podcast, Angad shared that he had been trying to win Neha over for nearly a decade. “I was after Neha for 8 years. I kept going after her all that time, but she never said yes, she was very busy,” he said.

Angad Bedi’s first meeting with Neha

Recalling his first impression, he added, “When I saw her for the first time, I thought she was very beautiful. She was running on a treadmill and I was standing behind, just watching and thinking, what amazing form. I fell in love with her running form. I was like, she’s an athlete.”

Neha admitted she was focused on her career at the time. “I used to think I have to wake up, exercise, go to work—my entire focus was on work. It wasn’t like I only wanted to focus on work, but if I met someone interesting along the way, that was fine,” she said.

Angad even tried to get closer by working with her. “She asked me to do a film with her and said there would be no narration—just show up. I went. I spent time with her on set, but her mother was also there. I ended up spending a lot of time with her mom. I thought, if her mother is so nice, she must be nice too,” he recalled.

Still, things didn’t move forward. “There were 5-6 interesting people around her. I wasn’t even in her peripheral vision,” Angad said, adding that even her parents had given him their approval. “I went to her parents and they said, ‘We are okay, ask her.’ But she kept me on the side for years.”

ALSO READ: Pritam on 20 years of Gangster: ‘Still in disbelief that both KK and Zubeen Garg are gone’

Story continues below this ad

How pregnancy changed things

What finally changed everything was their pregnancy.

“I want to say thank God we got pregnant, she is the blessing that brought the love story,” Neha shared. “Otherwise, you keep looking around. The love you’re searching for is right next to you, but we always look far away. He was right there next to me the whole time.”

She added, “It was our daughter who got us together because we were pregnant we were like just do it. The whole universe came together first for him, then for me, then for us.”

Angad joked, “I’m in the top five of her priority list—first the kids, then work, then parents, then home, then me.” Neha, however, clarified with a smile, “Priority one is family, priority two is work—and me.”

Story continues below this ad

When Neha spoke about her pregnancy and marriage

Neha Dhupia has previously addressed her sudden wedding, unexpected pregnancy, and the conversations that followed.

In a conversation with Peeping Moon, she said, “Let me set the record straight, yes I was pregnant before I got married so its fine.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Neha recalled how the news came as a surprise even to her close friends, including Soha Ali Khan. “At that point there was just chaos, I was pregnant.” She added that although she couldn’t invite Soha to the wedding, she was among the first to know about the pregnancy.

Neha admitted that her relationship with Angad Bedi was still new at the time. “You are also like… not married, you barely dated the guy. This information, no matter how unorthodox or orthodox you are, it’s just easier to share it with your friends, and friends who have just had a baby as opposed to telling your parents. It’s a tough one to have.”

Story continues below this ad

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are now parents to two children — daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi (2018) and son Guriq Dhupia Bedi (2021).