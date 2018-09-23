Neha Dhupia on keeping her pregnancy under wraps for six months: I was worried people would stop offering work

Neha Dhupia shares why she kept her pregnancy under wraps for six months. Neha Dhupia shares why she kept her pregnancy under wraps for six months.

Neha Dhupia tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi on May 10 in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi and the couple recently announced that they will soon be welcoming their first child to the world.

Angad shared a series of adorable pictures of Neha flaunting her baby bump on social media a while ago. “Ha! Turns out this rumour is true.. #3ofus 🤰👼 #satnamwaheguruੴ,” the caption of the photos read.

Prior to the couple sharing the happy news with everyone, there were rumours about Neha and why she had decided to keep her pregnancy under wraps. In a recent interaction with Mid-day, Neha opened up about the same.

“I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn’t showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job. Fortunately, my energy levels are high,” Neha told Mid-day.

At the recently-held Lakme Fashion Week, the actor was asked if she was trying to set a trend by not sitting at home during pregnancy, to which she responded with, “It has never been my intention to set a trend or be a part of one. The intention is to get up and continue your life and do things like nothing ever happened.”

Neha will next be seen in Helicopter Eela, which stars Kajol and Riddhi Sen in pivotal roles.

