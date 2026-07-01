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Neha Dhupia loses temper at paparazzi over ‘disrespectful’ back shots
Neha Dhupia expressed her displeasure at photographers after being clicked from behind, calling the practice disrespectful and reacting strongly at the moment.
Actor Neha Dhupia was recently seen expressing her anger at paparazzi for clicking her from behind, which she reportedly called ‘disrespectful’. The actor attended an event in Mumbai recently, where she had a heated interaction with photographers over the issue.
A video of Neha confronting photographers has gone viral on social media, showing the actor visibly upset as she demanded accountability and called for an end to the practice. She strongly objected to the repeated use of such camera angles, asking photographers to stop what she termed as disrespectful coverage.
In the clip, Neha can be heard expressing her frustration, saying that repeated warnings have gone unheard and urging media personnel to maintain dignity while covering celebrities. The altercation reportedly began after she was photographed during a public appearance in a manner she found inappropriate.
Neha was heard saying, “Mera nahi karna hai. Kisi ka nahi karna hai. Bol bol kar thak gaye hain. Yeh sab nahi chalega abhi. Band karo yeh sab. We have been telling you again and again. Don’t do this. Hum log bahut izzat se aap logon se baat karte hain, but this is not acceptable (I don’t want this done to me. Not to anyone. We’ve been saying this again and again. This will not be allowed anymore. Stop all this. We speak to you with a lot of respect, but this is not acceptable).”
Neha also reportedly referenced earlier viral visuals from a fitness-related event, stating that her objection was not personal but part of a larger concern about media conduct.
Watch Neha Dhupia’s clip here:
Actress Neha Dhupia strongly scolded the paparazzi for taking back shots from behind.
She said, “These paparazzi have become disrespectful. All they do is take back shots from behind. We’re tired of telling them again and again – this needs to stop completely.”
Recently, Neha… pic.twitter.com/uEgE2c3ikV
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Her outburst has sparked widespread debate online, with many social media users supporting her stance and calling for stricter boundaries in paparazzi coverage.
Several actors, including Saptami Gowda, Rukmini Vasanth, and Sonakshi Sinha, have previously raised similar concerns about objectifying camera angles in public coverage.
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