Neha Dhupia loses temper at paparazzi over ‘disrespectful’ back shots

Neha Dhupia has become the latest celebrity to speak out against paparazzi culture

Actor Neha Dhupia was recently seen expressing her anger at paparazzi for clicking her from behind, which she reportedly called ‘disrespectful’. The actor attended an event in Mumbai recently, where she had a heated interaction with photographers over the issue.

A video of Neha confronting photographers has gone viral on social media, showing the actor visibly upset as she demanded accountability and called for an end to the practice. She strongly objected to the repeated use of such camera angles, asking photographers to stop what she termed as disrespectful coverage.

In the clip, Neha can be heard expressing her frustration, saying that repeated warnings have gone unheard and urging media personnel to maintain dignity while covering celebrities. The altercation reportedly began after she was photographed during a public appearance in a manner she found inappropriate.