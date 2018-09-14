Have you seen these photos of Neha Dhupia, Hina Khan and Sunny Leone?

See Neha Dhupia, Hina Khan and Sunny Leone’s photo shared on social media today. See Neha Dhupia, Hina Khan and Sunny Leone’s photo shared on social media today.

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are still on for our B-town and television celebrities. Scroll to see all photos:

Sunny Leone ’s husband Daniel Weber shared this click with the caption, “My sweet angel from God 😍Nisha Kaur / @SunnyLeone.”

Neha Dhupia shared photos of herself and husband Angad Bedi. Neha Dhupia shared photos of herself and husband Angad Bedi.

“All dressed up #ganpatibappamorya 😇,” wrote the soon-to-be mommy Neha Dhupia with her latest clicks. “All dressed up #ganpatibappamorya 😇,” wrote the soon-to-be mommy Neha Dhupia with her latest clicks.

Malaika Arora shared this photo of her visit to Arpita Khan’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Malaika Arora shared this photo of her visit to Arpita Khan’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

“One of my favourite people in the whole world ❤️🤗 @arpitakhansharma seeing Salma Aunty is always the best. Thank you for a beautiful Darshan!,” Dia Mirza wrote with the photo. “One of my favourite people in the whole world ❤️🤗 @arpitakhansharma seeing Salma Aunty is always the best. Thank you for a beautiful Darshan!,” Dia Mirza wrote with the photo.

Maanayata Dutt wrote with the click, “When you focus on being a blessing….God makes sure that you are blessed in abundance 💖😇 #ganeshchaturthi #day2 #mumbai #dutts #love #grace #positivity #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏.” Maanayata Dutt wrote with the click, “When you focus on being a blessing….God makes sure that you are blessed in abundance 💖😇 #ganeshchaturthi #day2 #mumbai #dutts #love #grace #positivity #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏.”

Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal were twinning at the Ganesh puja celebrations.

Hina shared some more photos. Hina shared some more photos.

Ekta Kapoor also posted many photos on her Instagram account.

Ananya Panday wrote with her photos, “Filled with love and light✨💕 @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld.” Ananya Panday wrote with her photos, “Filled with love and light✨💕 @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld.”



shared the click with the caption, “Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.” Shweta Tiwari shared the click with the caption, “Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

On the other hand, On the other hand, Kriti Sanon shared a few photos from Luka Chuppi sets and wrote, “And its a wrap for me for #LukaChuppi !! A fabulous script, a new character and a bunch of lovely, super talented and warm people who made this journey so so special!! @laxman.utekar Sir, @kartikaaryan @maddockfilms & #Dinoo thank you for making this ride so memorable!! Gonna miss you all.. ♥️♥️”

Athiya Shetty has been sharing her recent photo shoot clicks on Instagram. Athiya Shetty has been sharing her recent photo shoot clicks on Instagram.

Ileana D’Cruz is on a vacation and with her latest click, she wrote, “A private island, beautiful sea breeze, serene ocean waves at my feet, the warm sun on my face… What more could I ask for! Just a few forevers in Fiji ♥️ 📸 @andrewkneebonephotography ♥️ #bulahappiness #fijinow #Ileanainfiji #fijihappy.” Ileana D’Cruz is on a vacation and with her latest click, she wrote, “A private island, beautiful sea breeze, serene ocean waves at my feet, the warm sun on my face… What more could I ask for! Just a few forevers in Fiji ♥️ 📸 @andrewkneebonephotography ♥️ #bulahappiness #fijinow #Ileanainfiji #fijihappy.”

