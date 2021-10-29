Neha Dhupia gives a glimpse of her baby boy’s nursery, watch video

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia on Friday took her fans inside the nursery of her baby boy. She called the adorable space her “little cocoon, little cave” which is filled with love and happiness. Neha and Angad were blessed with a baby boy on October 3. They are also parents to daughter Mehr.

In the video, Neha gives a glimpse of a french wall in the small space, her baby’s cot, her feeding chair and a couch which is a play space for her baby. “This would be the most favourite part of our home where we spend time with our baby, with Mehr, Angad, me,” Neha shared in the video. The actor also thanked the designer of the nursery for understanding her needs and designing it accordingly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

“Before bringing our baby boy we wanted to build our little love ❤️ cave for him … thank you @merakihomes and Smriti for making it so warm and wonderful … our babies love their little space … and we love spending time with them in it … 💕 #gifted,” Neha Dhupia wrote along with the video.

Angad Bedi had announced the arrival of his second baby with Neha Dhupia in an Instagram post. Posting a picture of himself and Neha, Angad wrote, “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby”title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.”

Recently, Neha joined the list of celebrities who are trying to make a case for normalising breastfeeding. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of herself feeding her newborn. She captioned the photo, “#freedomtofeed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

On the work front, Neha Dhupia will be seen next in Behzad Khambata’s A Thursday, also starring Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao and Dimple Kapadia.